To the editor — I have family in Yakima, and two of my cousins are hospital nurses in Yakima, so I read the Yakima Herald-Republic article on Oct. 23: "Use of face coverings falls to 84% in Yakima County." Additionally, although I am age 56, I wear a mask, so I protect both myself and those around me.
From a technical standpoint, at first blush, I am not over age 60; yet I have underlying health issues and always remind my own relatives that even if they visit grandma or grandpa or Aunt Susie, they should wear a medical mask. Although people may be blood-related, the COVID virus doesn't discern that kinship. Sometimes it is best to be careful and be protective.
It's akin to observing the Golden Rule. Wearing a mask in public (and even some private venues) is a "must" combined with social distancing. Washing hands is essential, so you don't infect your fellow man, even your own extended relatives. If the people don't personally reside with you: Treat them as if they are of a different household. It's similar to seat-belt use. Initially resisted, it's commonplace now. Wear face masks!
JAMES A. MARPLES
Longview, Texas