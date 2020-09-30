To the editor — I’d like to voice my support for Amanda McKinney for the Board of Yakima County Commissioners. My interactions with her have been very positive, and I have been impressed with her effort to inform our communities on a variety of issues. Her effort has been fact-focused and I have found it to be very intentional, tackling issues with a purpose and logic that I believe we are missing in governance.
For me, McKinney is a leader, and it’s really that simple. She would represent our county very well, and we can trust her to listen and do what she says she will do. I’d encourage our communities to vote for Amanda McKinney.
SEAN KINNEY
Yakima