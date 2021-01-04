To the editor — On Dec. 27, the Yakima Herald ran an AP story titled “Girl Scouts rebuke Boy Scouts amid recruitment war.” As the article is very accusatory toward the Boy Scouts, I felt it necessary as the Grand Columbia Council executive director to author a response.
First and foremost, I want to assure everyone that there is no recruitment war in Central Washington between to two Scouting organizations. As a matter of fact, I think it's great that there are multiple options for young ladies and would encourage families to participate in both.
Neither organization is serving the needs of 100% of the eligible girls in Central Washington. We both need to continue creating opportunities for families to join.
Would it not be better for the two organizations to work together and show good character by setting a positive example instead of a negative tone? Let’s talk about “how we can” and not “why we can’t.
BARRY McDONALD
Boy Scouts of America, Grand Columbia Council