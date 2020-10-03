To the editor — Scientific American (a venerable learning resource focusing on science) has endorsed Joe Biden for president. Why this endorsement? Scientific American had never endorsed a presidential candidate in its 175-year history. Whoa.
Briefly, "Donald Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its people — because he rejects evidence and science. The most devastating example is his dishonest and inept response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which cost more than 190,000 Americans their lives by the middle of September. He has also attacked environmental protections, medical care, and the researchers and public science agencies that help this country prepare for its greatest challenges. ... We urge you to vote for Joe Biden, who is offering fact-based plans to protect our health, our economy and the environment." For the full text, read the October issue of Scientific American.
Congratulations, Joe. This is a remarkable and strong endorsement from an esteemed, nonpartisan organization promoting evidence-based practice, risk understanding, and sound science.
HARLOW ADAMS
Yakima