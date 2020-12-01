To the editor — Last week, in our email we were notified of three more COVID-19 cases in three different elementary schools. These numbers in schools continue to rise.
While I feel the kids need to be in school due to academic reasons, I feel the schools should be closed again. My twin boys are in ninth grade and they were offered to attend school four days a week, two and a half hours each day for extra help. One goes, one stays home. I fear each time the one goes that he could be the next one to contact the virus.
What will it take for the administration to bring this to a halt and close the schools? How many more have to get sick?
KATHY GRIGSBY
Yakima