To the editor — Schools must fully open this fall. The damage done to our children this spring has ranged from a solid setback to a devastating tragedy. As a teacher fulfilling the duty of "distance teaching," I attest that for over 80% of my students, there was no participation whatsoever. Many students who were in my classes are now working full time, and I hope they come back in the fall - but they most certainly won't if we are not physically in school.

Schools must also open fully without unreasonable restrictions, such as "6-feet between desks" and "masks for everyone." These suggestions sound good if you are a politician in Olympia who doesn't know anything about teaching and learning. From a practical standpoint, such restrictions are unreasonable and impractical. A standard classroom holds about 30 students, and in any 6-square-foot area, there would typically be 4-6 students., and in many classrooms, tables are built for two, not one.

And as far as wearing masks are concerned, get real. How can a teacher teach while wearing a mask? How can student engage verbally? Wearing a mask will make engagement exceptionally problematic, especially for students who are not naturally fluent in English. English language learners need to have the context that comes from facial expressions to help them understand. That cannot just be taken away.

I'm afraid that if bureaucrats and politicians think that this is the way to go, they'll find that many students and teachers will not show up in the fall... and that would be truly tragic.

MATT NORLING

Yakima