To the editor — I asked Diogenes if he had found the truth about school funding, and he said no. Too many conflicting studies on the relationship between funding and achievement, and the lack of a definition of basic education required by the Washington Constitution prevented him from declaring a truth. One thing he did conclude was that school funding is a black hole that is apparently impossible to fill with sufficient funds.
To be fair, the East Valley School District runs with the pack, both with cost and performance measures. Furthermore, to their credit, they did not threaten the ultimate draconian step of dropping football if the levy failed.
If I was confident that it really was “for the kids” there would be no question, but the insatiable demand for money, even replacement levies, bothers me.
Since the district is doing as well as its peers, I will probably vote yes. However, it would be nice to know the “truth” about the cost of education.
PHIL BIRD
Yakima