To the editor — Kudos to the Yakima County School Retirees Association.
In previous years the association has provided mini grants to teachers for special projects or classroom materials and scholarships to high school seniors. Grants were given to educational and charitable organizations in the community.
Each of these activities required communicating with schools regarding applications for grants and scholarships, as well as consideration of requests from deserving organizations. The COVID-19 health restrictions placed serious barriers against these efforts. Despite these barriers, the Yakima County Unit provided approximately $13,000 more than last year in donations.
The total in philanthropic donations was increased from $22,000 in the 2019-20 school year to $35,000 in the 2020-21 school year. Nine community organizations were granted $2,000 each. These included: Rod’s House, Nicker Place, Camp Hope, La Casa Hogar, Voices for Casa, Central Washington Agricultural Museum, Pegasus Project, Union Gospel Mission, Madison House, Trailseekers and the Yakima Valley Museum.
The Granger and Mount Adams school districts were granted $6,000 each to improve internet access for students. A music scholarship of $4,000 was granted through the Camerata Club.
PATRICK WALSH
