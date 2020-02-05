To the editor — The data for 2018-19 lists basic salaries of administrators of Washington schools with full-time 52-week contracts and other contracts for “non-time-based pay, supplemental non-time pay, and just non-time.” All the full-time contracts were 2,080 hours before the extra pay.
A Lower Valley superintendent made $199,000 for 2,080 hours and $33,000 for “non-time-based pay.” Another superintendent in the Upper Valley made $280,000. One business manager made $166,000 for 2,080 hours and $20,000 for “non-time pay.”
Many state administrators had extra pay contracts in addition to a base contract of 2,080 hours. How is the possible? These “extra pay contracts” intentionally hide total pay from the public and must be exposed.
Our governor is paid $182,179 per year. Something is wrong; how can a school district business manager and superintendents make more than the governor?
School boards must wake up and deny these ridiculous wages. Compare them to the private sector. Districts ask voters to approve levies yet still allow “extra wages” like this. No wonder levies fail.
ALAN JONES
Yakima