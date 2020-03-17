To the editor — Gov. Jay Inslee has declared the week of March 16-22 as School Retirees Appreciation Week. There are many school retirees visible in our community. You will find them volunteering in schools, helping Central Ag Museum, working at Camp Hope, volunteering at the hospital, guiding trip tours through Harman Center, serving at local food banks, Trailseekers, Rod’s House, La Casa Hogar, Madison House, Pegasus Extra Mile and many other altruistic endeavors.
Last year the local unit of Yakima County School Retirees Association asked members to submit a count of their volunteer hours. Few people kept any record; they just worked. But with those responding, 8,212 hours were reported.
School retirees have turned retirement into community service. Most every endeavor involves helping children. If you know a retired school employee who is serving the community, tell them thank you.
JUDITH MARKHAM
Moxee