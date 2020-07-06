To the editor — It certainly is a spring of discontent. While reading a copy of my son’s Wall Street Journal the other day, I realized what has gradually been shrinking from my life experiences. That newspaper actually had five sections, not one, where the sports, business, local and entertainment sections all fit on two pages. Things seem to keep getting smaller.
One of my passions is the penning of the occasional letter to the editor, and over the years the number of restrictive words allowed for a Yakima Herald-Republic submission has now shrunk to a Lilliputian 200. Now let me tell you, it is extremely difficult to properly express my sarcastic sense of humor with such a limited use of words. It is everywhere around us: a 1-pound can of coffee is really 14 ounces, my physical stature and mental capacity seem to be lessening (as those who know me can attest) and I can foresee the day when “one-liners to the editor” have become the norm. For the sake of brevity, I end this letter at 176 words!
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima