To the editor — Many groups of people are being praised for putting themselves on the front line and continuing to do their jobs despite exposure to SARS-CoV-2 (the coronavirus), but there is a group being overlooked: our sanitation workers. The garbage collectors! Without these people, societies would be crippled in days. The New York garbage strike of 1968 taught us that. If all the brain surgeons in the world were to disappear overnight, few of us would notice, but we surely would notice immediately if our garbage collectors disappeared.
These collectors are often verbally abused and frequently disdained, yet I have seen them chase down a windblown scrap of paper. They perform a smelly job cheerfully and efficiently. The waste they pick up quite likely contains materials contaminated by COVID-19 victims and it must be removed for the safety and health of our society.
This is my own effort to salute these critically important members of our community and of communities around the world. Thank you.
JAN MOWREY
Yakima