To the editor — Sam Johnson is extraordinary man who is compassionate about his family and his community.
I have known Sam for several years and he has always been an outstanding person and would never hesitate to help a friend. He has shown great concern for the residents of the community, and his willingness to listen to people. He always strives to the right thing. He will support growth and change in Yakima.
It is my to pleasure to write this letter in support for Sam Johnson for Yakima City Council, District 6.
ALINA OLSEN
Zillah