To the editor — On Wednesday evening, Gov. Jay Inslee issued a clarification on construction during the stay-at-home order, in which he significantly narrowed the allowances for “housing construction.” The Central Washington Home Builders Association is asking that the community pause to recognize that the governor’s new order does allow for continued construction, under limited circumstances.
Safety on all construction sites is, and will remain, a priority. Contractors are required to have strict safety plans, permits and certifications that ensure safety for their crews and homeowners. We are not providing any specific interpretation of this order as we are not legal counsel. The CWHBA is a resource to our valued members and trusts that our builders are moving in a direction that is safe and in compliance with Gov. Inslee’s order.
This has proved to be the most challenging of times for us as a country, state, and now our building industry. We are all doing the best we can with the tools and resources provided. We welcome all to visit our website for more information: cwhba.org.
CHELSEA SNODGRASS
CWHBA executive officer, Yakima