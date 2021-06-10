To the editor — Sam Johnson, a candidate for Yakima City Council District 6, recently commended the City Council and Councilman Hill for passing a resolution supporting the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty and committing the city of Yakima to take a SAFE Cities Climate Change stand.
The Safe Earth program is advocated by Stand Earth. Their website states as follows: “Stand is an advocacy organization that brings people together to demand that corporations and governments put people and environment first.”
Sounds good? But to demand it?
Look deeper at their true purpose. Very few communities, especially those driven by agricultural economies like Yakima's have adopted this program, and there is a reason for that. Those of us who derive our living from the land, who raise, produce, process, package and market all the great agricultural products our valley is famous for will be adversely impacted by the policies and form of governance “demanded” by Safe Earth and now the City Council.
I would suggest that those running for Council District 6, or any council position, take a closer look at these organizations and consider fully the negative impacts of their advocacy agendas to the citizens of Yakima.
RICK DIEKER
Yakima