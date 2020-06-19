To the editor — I am afraid for my community. Having spent my entire adult life in medicine and nursing that included 25 years in the Navy in peacetime and in war, I believe I have some perspective. We are in the midst of one of the most challenging times in my lifetime. Given the unprecedented upheaval related to the SARS CoV-2 pandemic along with the urgent need to heal the ravages of systemic racism, it is time for each one of us to re-evaluate how we conduct ourselves in our relationships with our communities, families and friends.
COVID-19 is spreading in Yakima County at a rate heading in the wrong direction. While my days of working in emergency departments and ICUs are behind me, I feel the pain and suffering every day as I go over numbers and research articles. Those numbers are not inanimate objects but someone who was a vital part of a family, someone who might have made the difference in all of our lives. Someone who was needed by someone else.
Freedom and liberty exact a price. Wear a face covering when you go out in public, observe social distancing, make sure you try to stay fit and get enough rest. Call or check on a neighbor or friend who might be alone. Be grateful for what you have, and most of all realize that a sacrifice here and there may just save the life of one of us. Treat each other with the respect we all deserve.
WAYNE HANSEN
Yakima