To the editor — I want to thank Lex Talamo for the May 31 Tumbleweeds article. It has been my experience that Russian thistle seeds can hold over for more than one year. If you notice a tumbleweed lodged in a fence corner, expect tumbleweed to emerge there every summer for at least eight to 10 years. Another thing to remember about Russian thistle is that juvenile plants are soft, lacy, almost succulent like seedlings but turn into prickley devil plants at maturity.
It’s difficult to mention tumbleweed without mentioning the "Tumbling Tumbleweeds" song, but any mention of it today is incomplete without referencing the effective use of the song in the Coen Brothers movie “The Big Labowski.” The song was written by Sons of the Pioneers regular Bob Nolan. After the Sons recorded the song, Gene Autry made it famous but many other artists have covered it, as was common through the early 1950s.
MIKE HILER
Yakima