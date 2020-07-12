To the editor — Mount Rushmore ... In 1996, when Bill Clinton visited during his re-election campaign, ABC news called it a place where American ingenuity and American creativity came together and formed an amazing accomplishment..
In 2008, when Barrack Obama campaigned there, CNN called Mount Rushmore a majestic site said and every president should visit.
In 2016, Bernie Sanders campaigned there and said he was humbled to be in the presence of four of the greatest American presidents. CNN described the scene as awe-inspiring.
In 2020, President Trump visits. CNN called it a celebration of white supremacy and Trump will stand before two former slave owners on land wrested away from Native Americans!
If you think the media isn't agenda-driven, you have your head in the sand.
JAY BALL
Yakima