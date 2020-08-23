To the editor — Many seem to believe that health insurance provided through employment is a time-honored concept handed down by our Founding Fathers. In fact, employer-based health care dates back to WWII, when wages were frozen by law and companies tried to attract workers with health benefits. Time has proven this model deeply flawed.
For-profit insurance companies, drug manufacturers, hospitals and providers have steadily made health care benefits unaffordable for employers. The result has been job losses and shrinking coverage, coupled with higher co-pays. And that's if you are lucky enough to be employed. Otherwise, you are just left on your own, uninsured or underinsured.
In that situation, you are much more likely to be unable to manage chronic and new medical conditions adequately, resulting in avoidable expensive hospitalizations that we all end up paying for when you are unable to do so.
As an ER physician, Tracy Rushing deals with avoidable health crises every day. She is acutely aware there needs to be a better way. Some form of universal health care is in place in almost every developed country around the globe. It is affordable; their health care costs are less than half of ours. It works. They live as long or longer with better health statistics on many measures.
Let's get behind someone who will work to make universal health care a reality in our state. Let's finally get this right! Vote for Tracy Rushing to represent District 14.
ROBERT FLOREK, MD
Underwood, Wash.