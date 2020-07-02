To the editor — I was disturbed to read Rita Hanses' letter encouraging a vote for Chris Corry. The influence of human beings on nature has exacerbated global warming and is a direct threat to life on this planet. Nearly every day, we read about a climate catastrophe somewhere. Scientists say May had the second warmest global temperature on record. And this week in the Arctic Siberian temperatures have soared to over 100 degrees, causing major damage to buildings and industry.
We cannot continue to ignore the urgency of this crisis. Rep. Corry has not taken climate change seriously and has repeatedly voted against laws that would help the problem.
If we want a livable planet for our children and future generations, we need to elect leaders who understand climate change and are willing to take action to stop it. That's why I encourage you to vote for Tracy Rushing, who is running for District 14 representative. Rushing is an ER doctor, a mother of three, a local small farmer and business owner. As we seek to leave this place better than we found it, Rushing believes “there are meaningful ways that we can both prosper and protect the planet.”
COLEEN ANDERSON
Yakima