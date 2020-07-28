To the editor — Why would local ER doctor and mother of three Tracy Rushing run for Washington House of Representatives? As Tracy’s spouse, I’d argue that the common thread for these three roles is someone willing to step into the gap, to project calm into chaos and to bring empathy to a moment rife with division. I may not be thrilled to send her to Olympia, but I think she’s the right person for this job and for this time.
Projecting calm into chaos first requires an understanding of the chaos itself. Chris Corry ignored the looming chaos of the pandemic and abandoned his post. His lawsuit claiming that the coronavirus was not an emergency actively undermines the work of public health officials and front-line health care workers like Tracy.
In her role as ER physician, Tracy is calm amid crisis, her ability to stand in the middle of a storm an anchor for her patients. It’s a skill I see play out every day as we raise young kids together and one that will be vital as our community navigates this prolonged emergency. We need someone to see, someone to hear, and someone to heal.
She’s got my vote.
CHRIS FAISON
White Salmon