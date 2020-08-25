Masks: Tracy Rushing follows the evidence over the ideology
To the editor — The whole “masks don’t work” thing simply isn’t true. I’m a physician and have thoroughly reviewed the scientific evidence. It boils down to this: Masks are the best tool to decrease acquisition and transmission of the virus, period. And since this is a respiratory virus, it hangs out in greatest numbers in your nose, so wearing a mask only over your mouth is like wearing half a seat belt.
See, masks are just like seat belts, motorcycle helmets, car seats and so on. All are required, but none of these provide 100% assurance that the user won’t be injured or die.
Evidence shows that the risk of getting or giving COVID-19 is substantially lowered when you wear a mask. So it makes sense, even though it’s annoying, to require masks during this pandemic.
Wearing a mask is nothing more than an acknowledgement that life matters and that you want to significantly reduce risk of illness and death — unfortunately not to zero — during this pandemic. Regardless, it is the new reality.
So please join us as we support Dr. Tracy Rushing for Washington House of Representatives, District 14. She follows evidence over ideology to keep Washington families safe.
Dr. MIKE PENDLETON
Underwood