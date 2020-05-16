To the editor — In reference to the recent laws enacted concerning the life-threatening coronavirus, I can remember many times in my leadership class that I taught at Wapato High School that I would pose the question, "Why do we have laws and rules?" After much discussion and debate, the students always came to the same conclusion that "it was to protect us from ourselves." It was to ensure safety for all.
Perhaps that is something to reflect upon. I mean, after the wild horse is out of the corral, he's pretty tough to get back in without teamwork, a plan, and time to execute it.
Hence, we need to do our part and follow the procedures outlined. We voted these individuals into office because they exhibited good leadership skills, knowledge of the job and duties, and common sense. Let them do their jobs, and we need to do ours. Many in society are depending on us all.
GAIL HUIBREGTSE
Wapato