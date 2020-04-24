To the editor — The current COVID-19 pandemic has caused much anxiety and heartache. We mourn with the victims and their families and pray for their comfort and recovery wherever possible.
However, those who have contracted the disease are not the only casualties. Yes, it is truly lamentable that over 20,000 people have lost their lives in the U.S. so far; however, over 16 million people have already lost their jobs. I am certain that we can reverse some of that economic damage. Regarding those who are now unemployed, most, if not all of them, would consider their jobs essential: essential to pay their bills, feed their families, and keep a roof over their heads.
Another consideration should be whether a job can be performed with minimal risk. A mom and pop store that has a slow trickle of visitors during the day could certainly operate business at minimal risk to the public and themselves making fewer adjustments than a grocery store or department store.
The rules also need to be consistent. No one can convince me that public construction is safer than private construction. Gov. Inslee cannot defend this decision with science, so I am left to conclude that his reasons are political.
LaDON LINDE
Sunnyside