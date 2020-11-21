To the editor — Recent articles concerning the "terrifying" increase in daily COVID-19 cases in the U.S. seem like gross hyperbole to me. The overall death rate, if you measure the people antibody-positive to SARS CoV 2, for infection by this virus turns out to be between 0.1 and 0.2% This has held up to over 80 studies worldwide. So if everybody in the U.S. is exposed to this virus, it seems around 500,000 of us will die.
And since all of us will die someday (and around 50,000 died in the U.S. every week during 2019), and especially since this virus (mercifully) mostly spares the young -- the future of our species -- to spend your adult life being terrified of the inevitable seems like a sad waste of precious, priceless time to me.
The rules are so simple: If you inhale or ingest enough viral particles, you become infected. How to stop this? Let's see ... use anything that prevents you from inhaling what others exhale: mask, distance, staying outdoors, whatever. Wash hands before eating. Being indoors or in a crowded place increases the chances of inhaling an infectious dose. Your life, your choice.
But stupidity is the only universal capital crime, and Mother Nature is merciless and unforgiving. You don't obey her rules, there's a good chance you die. Ignorance is fixable. Stupidity? Not really.
Life is hard enough; it's even harder (and shorter) if you're stupid.
JEFFREY M. REYNOLDS
Yakima