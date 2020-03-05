To the editor — I've been a lawyer long enough to know you never make a promise to a client you can't keep. It's unethical. If you aren't sure, under-promise and over-deliver.
I've been in business long enough to know word gets around fast. Number one rule of business: Is it the truth? Number two: Does it benefit all parties involved? Dishonest people don't do well in business. They get sued.
The threat of litigation doesn't rattle my cage because I'm always thinking 10 steps ahead. Truth and justice always prevails. Always.
I've recently read strong-mayor proponents will go around, again, asking council candidates to be with them or against them.
Here's the third rule of business, for the young women watching. When a wealthy or powerful man asks you to go into business as partners, don't take the job if it would require compromising your values. Nobody prepared me for this. I once turned down a very lucrative gig with a very powerful man to help create the "Wal-Mart" of weed. I walked. Best business decision I ever made. Ladies, be true to yourself. Don't compromise your values for any powerful man. It paid off big for me and will for you, too.
LIZ HALLOCK
Yakima