To the editor — The Yakima Rotary Trust is honored to announce that 34 student-applicants have been awarded a scholarship from the Mollie Davis Scholarship Program this year.
Many volunteers have supported the program, and I would like to give special thanks to all those who have given of their time and talents to make this scholarship possible for students in our Valley. I’m grateful to the Rotary Trust Board of Directors, the Mollie Davis Committee (chaired by Sara Holtzinger), the Yakima Herald-Republic’s Bob Crider and Greg Halling, SPD&G Advertising’s Bob DiPietro and Kelly Gasseling, Duane Monick, as well as all of our community members who read essays and volunteered their to make this dream come true for these scholars.
All Rotarians can take pride that they are involved in a program that makes a big impact on the lives of so many that might not otherwise have an opportunity to better themselves and their families through higher education.
WES MORRIS
Yakima Rotary Trust committee member, Yakima