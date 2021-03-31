To the editor — Nearly 70 years ago, when I was a bright-eyed youngster, the world was fighting the global pandemic of polio. Through the dedication of scientists and health leaders, a vaccine was developed and made widely available. It was distributed in my elementary school to every child — first with a shot in the arm and later in a much-preferred sugar cube.
The Rotary Clubs around the world embraced this vaccine. For decades, Rotarians have been promoting its use as a safe and effective method of curbing a disease that is now nearly eradicated.
Today we are experiencing the COVID-19 global pandemic, and again safe and effective vaccines have been developed. Rotary and its partners at the Global Polio Eradication Initiative recently announced that they are ready to support the current COVID-19 vaccines, and are encouraging its delivery in the most equitable way to every human throughout the world.
Yakima Downtown Rotary Club now joins with Rotary International in support of the COVID-19 vaccination. We encourage our community members to get vaccinated when they are eligible to do so. We know from our work on polio eradication that vaccines save lives. Please help Yakima return to "normal."
JOHN BAULE
President elect, Yakima Downtown Rotary Club