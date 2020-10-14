To the editor — When I started my year as president of Yakima Downtown Rotary in July, it was apparent that this would not be a normal year for our annual Rotary Operation Harvest Food Drive. What was certain was that due to the pandemic, the need in the community would be greater than ever before.
Understanding this, members of Downtown Rotary, Southwest Rotary and Sunrise Rotary partnered with the Junior League of Yakima for the 37th Operation Harvest. Socially distanced volunteers distributed 10,000 empty bags to homes to fill with food and residents were encouraged to “Put it on the Porch.”
On Oct. 3, volunteers collected the donations and loaded them into bins for delivery to eight local food banks. The bins filled so quickly that many more had to be requested. The community response was overwhelming.
These donations, along with those from Fair Food Fest, combined for record-breaking totals of over 72,000 pounds of food and over $40,000 collected to help those suffering from food insecurity.
In times of need, this community comes together to help others. My many thanks to the generous people of our Valley on this incredible effort.
JENNIFER BLIESNER
2020-21 President, Yakima Rotary Club