To the editor — As a resident of Yakima, which in 2014 was ranked fourth in the nation in population obesity at around 35% by a Gallup-Healthways study, I was horrified and deeply troubled to learn our current administration has rolled back signature nutritional school lunch standards. Federal rules will now allow schools to decrease the portions of fruit cups and vegetables and replace the calories with pastries and granola bars, the latter often containing added sugar, calories, and artificial ingredients.
In 2019 the USDA reported that schools had improved the nutritional value of cafeteria food by cutting back on sodium, starch and trans-fat. This “revised” federal policy combined with our local population obesity is particularly disconcerting.
It’s no surprise that as a population ages, obesity rates increase as deeply embedded, early nutritional choices and options persist, the toll on our health and health care system nearly impossible to measure.
TERRY NEAL
Yakima