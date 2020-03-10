To the editor — My daughter was born seven years ago, she was perfect, fragile, sweet, just like any other baby. There was something extra special about her; she came into this world with a diagnosis of Down syndrome. From day one we were up to the challenge and would never regret it.
March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day, where people all over the planet celebrate those with a DS diagnosis.
Typically, people have 23 chromosomes, and each one has an exact copy; 46 altogether. Those with Down syndrome have three copies of their 21st chromosome, which is why it’s also called Trisomy 21, and it’s also why we celebrate World Down Syndrome Day on 3/21.
Please celebrate with us on March 21 by wearing your crazy socks and support the “Rock Your Socks” campaign by using your Hashtag #Rockyoursocks on social media. Wear your socks loud and proud, and don’t be afraid to explain why you are wearing your crazy socks to those who ask. Advocacy and awareness are the only way these brave and beautiful people will be fully accepted in our society.
KELLY HALL
Union Gap