To the editor — I am a 27-year retired law enforcement officer and I have seen my fair share of crime. We need judges who are willing to hold criminals accountable, especially repeat and violent offenders. Every day there is a new story in the paper of gang shootings, domestic violence, homicides, child predators, and drugs. The residents deserve judges who recognize victim rights and community safety, and Bronson Faul is that candidate.
He has spent his career as a prosecutor and later seizing assets from drug dealers. He is also the judge for the city of Selah, which we all know has lower crime rates. Vote for Bronson Faul for Yakima County Superior Court judge and let him use that experience to help all of us.
ROB ENGQUIST
Yakima