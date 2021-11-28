To the editor — In reference to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Remember, no matter what your political ideology, no matter what you think about guns, all Rittenhouse was actually on trial for was what happened in the three or so minutes when the three adults who were as much as twice as old as he is, who all had criminal records and were all white, chose to chase him down the street, knock him down, kick and stomp him, hit him over the head with a skateboard and point an automatic pistol at him at point-blank range. If the trial shows anything it shows that news media with an agenda will show things their way rather than reporting fact and, that prosecutors who did not have a case withheld evidence.
The only thing that counts is what happened when he was actually attacked, not your feelings as to why he was there or if he should have been there. Those were not innocent bystanders. They were violent people looking to hurt or kill someone.
ROBERT DAVISON
Toppenish