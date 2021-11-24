To the editor — It’s hard to know which type of violence to talk about in relation to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. Is it the white entitlement of a teenager who wasn’t asked and didn’t have any training and yet assumed that he should drive across state lines to insert himself into a community that was grieving the shooting of yet another Black man by a white police officer?
Is it how an underage, white teen used a gun that he didn’t own or have a license for to kill two people and injure a third? Is it how there are people who are celebrating the acquittal of this white teen? Or is it in how a jury of mainly white people failed to understand the right of people to protest state violence? Is it in the gun laws that protect shooters more than unarmed people?
I have many questions but one thing is clear – the “justice” system protects white people at all costs, while going to great lengths to criminalize and kill people of color. I am angry and at a loss about the injustice and lack of accountability that took place in Kenosha last week.
Whose lives do we value?
HANNAH McMEEKIN
Yakima