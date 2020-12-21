To the editor — Dear Yakima Herald, next time you publish a piece of garbage syndicated column about Kyle Rittenhouse, maybe you can actually put some real facts of the case along with it.
Maybe mention that he was there with a medical kit and before being attacked he was on video scrubbing graffiti and putting out a literal dumpster fire. You could also include that the first man who was shot threw a brick at him and cornered Kyle and attempted to forcibly disarm him. Or that he was fleeing an actual vigilante mob and was jumped after he tripped and fell. The fact that he only shot the man attacking him with a skateboard, and the felon who drew a weapon on him might bear mentioning too. Our friend with a handgun is also on record saying his only regret is not killing Kyle. .
Of the three men involved in the incident with young Mr. Rittenhouse, one lives closer, on lives equally far away but in state, and one lives in state but further away than Kyle, but you won't mention any of those facts. The biased reporting in the Herald will continue to make me fearful that if I ever have to use force in my personal or professional life, the only thing you, the Herald, will report about me is that I'm a white Republican.
ANDY SCHMIDT
Yakima