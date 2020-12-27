To the editor — In regard to Andy Schmidt's letter calling Kyle Rittenhouse a hero: Sorry, but Rittenhouse is no hero or patriot in any rational sense. He is an immature 17-year-old who should have been home and not attending a demonstration in another state. Moreover, he was transported there by his mother and then obtained a gun illegally he was not not old enough to own.
I don't care if his stated intent was to "protect" property. We don't send 17-year-olds with guns to protect commercial property. This is the job of the police or private security firms staffed by mature adults.
Yes, I am sure there were many people in Kenosha from all over to protest, which is their right. No, property destruction is not their right, but allowing kids to intervene with guns is nothing short of a prescription for more destruction and death. Yes, people should be able to protect their own property, not rely on teenage Rambos to do it.
It is even worse that many far-right Republicans are promoting him and his mother as defenders of freedom. Far from it. He should be punished to some extent (not my call) as should his mother for being an accomplice.
JAMES PROKOP
Yakima