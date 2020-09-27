To the editor — Rep. Chris Corry has my vote. I think Corry deserves another term. He went to Olympia to work for us, the people of the 14th District. He has worked tirelessly for us on five committees. I like that he has been a conservative voice on the Capital Budget and the House Education committees.
I support his principles of upholding the Constitution and personal accountability. He deserves to continue the work that he is doing. Vote Chris Corry, Republican, for state representative, 14th District.
RITA E. ANDRING
Yakima