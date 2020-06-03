To the editor — A black man being suffocated by a policeman is a horrible crime and tragedy. However, the current actions of rioting, looting, and arson being done in his name is a travesty. In my mind, it detracts from his death and cheapens everything that legitimate protestors are doing. These criminal actions are causing great harm to black communities. Unfortunately, there is a long history of this dating back to the Watts riot and before.
I support legal protests, both as a right and a means to garner attention to injustices. However, illegal actions such as these have the opposite effect. Freedoms are being curtailed by what they are doing. Calling out the National Guard to control the population is martial law provoked by criminals, but we all suffer. This necessary action will only generate more hard feeling and has the potential to cause more harm to innocent people.
SANFORD JETTON
Yakima