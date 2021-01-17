To the editor — Few should be surprised by the attack on the Capitol by thousands of Trump’s supporters. For four years, Trump has set the stage for this violent insurrection by tweeting lies and angry rhetoric. He has welcomed the support of extremists and encouraged lawlessness throughout his presidency. Now we reap the whirlwind.
I am outraged because of the deaths and injuries of innocent people, to hear rioters chant "Hang Mike Pence" and see them wearing anti-Semitic and anti-BLM shirts. I am disgusted to hear Trump tell these criminals, “We love you” and “You’re very special people.”
There are millions of veterans who have served this country honorably who are true patriots. These rioters and looters aren’t patriots; they’re domestic terrorists incited by a deranged, dangerous and vindictive president.
Anyone striving to destroy our democratic electoral process through lies and violence should face the most severe consequences. Violence from the extreme right or left is totally unacceptable. Not all Trump supporters are violent, but patriotic citizens of various beliefs must decide either to respect our Constitution and the rule of law or continue giving credence to the lawless, conspiracy-driven party of Donald Trump.
ANNE ANNA
Yakima