To the editor — I've just been watching coverage of the protesters in Washington, D.C., storming the Capitol. What a sad thing to see. What started out as a peaceful protest ended badly. I am a conservative Republican and Trump supporter but cannot condone that type of behavior.
Joe Biden was very quick to get in front of a TV camera to denounce the protest. My question is, where were Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, the rest of the Democrats and the MSM when BLM, Antifa and other far left factions were rioting, looting, burning and defacing so many of our cities across the nation this summer? Not to mention attacks on police and anyone else who spoke out against them. Very little coverage of those "peaceful protests" (riots) by the MSM or speeches by high-ranking Dems condemning those protests.
This just points out the double standard that exists in our country today thanks, in great part, to the so-called journalists reporting what they feel is important and what they think we need to hear.
DICK KROUS
Yakima