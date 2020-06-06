To the editor — Mark Twain wrote that a man who acts in one direction six days a week is unlikely to behave differently on the seventh. Gov. Inslee has championed unfettered abortion, yoked school kids to LGBTQ militancy, and given criminals the key to their own jail cell. Having demolished the economy, he's suddenly now an expert on safety. As the "swamp" exists in both political parties, the liberal Republican establishment is comfortable to stand aside and hold Inslee's coat.
Republicans should return to America in its originalist sense based on natural law as expressed in our Declaration and transmitted to our Constitution. The critical first step is recognition that our individual rights originate with God and not government. When government assumes it can define or even create rights, it will arbitrarily threaten them by whim.
Our Founding Fathers rang the bell in that people, not government, have rights. Its purpose is to merely protect our liberties we were born with and is necessarily in a distant and inferior third place. It is this imperative upon which all else hangs.
All elected officials swear an oath to the Constitution and not to any political party or any other politician who swore the same oath.
MIKE GOODPASTER
Goldendale