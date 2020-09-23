To the editor — I am filled with a sense of dread and doom, worrying about the future of our community and nation.
On Jan. 28, national security advisor Robert O'Brien told Trump, "This virus will be the biggest national security threat you face in your presidency."
Donald Trump told journalist Bob Woodward that the coronavirus was five times more deadly than the flu; it is spread through the air; it attacks the elderly as well as young people; and he knew a deadly pandemic was coming.
Despite this, Trump publicly dismissed the virus. He participated in seven rallies the following month, all without social distancing or masks.
Trump lied, and Americans needlessly died.
Other countries like Canada and New Zealand have been more successful in controlling the pandemic
Without presidential leadership, states had to take the lead in combating the pandemic, with a patchwork of different approaches and poor results. Some 200,000 Americans have already died from COVID, and there may be 410,000 COVID deaths by January.
The USA has 4 percent of the world population, but 25 percent of COVID deaths.
Add in wildfires in the West, and it is unhealthy to work or play outside.
Trump has become the “Climate Change President” who defies this threat to our planet. Trump fought against clean-air emissions standards in California, and he mocks wind turbines. Trump rails against “bird cemeteries” that accumulate beneath wind turbines. Without a shred of evidence, Trump said wind turbines cause cancer. This is hogwash!
Trump talked about “American carnage” during his Inaugural address, and the U.S. comes closer to its end under his leadership. We need to end this nightmare, and rid this country of Trump and his enablers, including Rep. Dan Newhouse, who parrots many of Trump’s lies.
KENNETH STINNETT
Sunnyside