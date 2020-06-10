To the editor — In the article "Going in wrong direction" on June 5, it reports a huge increase in COVID-19 cases in Yakima County.
I went to a grocery store recently, and a group of six people were standing together and not wearing masks. The kids were picking up candy and putting it back. At a farm store I went to get sprinkler supplies and two men without masks were standing close together visiting.
It is no wonder that Yakima County can't get past Stage 1 during this epidemic. Too many people are not wearing masks or following the distancing rule.
At the Wapato Wolf Den, masks are required to enter the store. Everyone I saw there on Saturday was wearing a mask. All businesses should be allowed to open -- with a sign at the door that reads "Masks required" (give out masks at the door). How difficult is that? Wearing the mask can save spreading the virus; standing apart will help too. What part of that can't we understand?
Maybe we can get back to normal sooner rather than later if you just -- wear the mask!
RICHARD HAAS
Yakima