To the editor — I have practiced law in Yakima County for nearly 43 years and have appeared before almost every Superior Court judge who served this county during that period. Most lawyers who appear in court represent a variety of clients -- plaintiffs, defendants, individuals, companies, Republicans, Democrats, wealthy and not-so-wealthy. Therefore, most lawyers who appear in court want their cases decided by judges who treat every type of client equally.
The best judges are smart, willing to listen and fully consider what is presented to them, compassionate of the circumstances facing those appearing before them, willing to work hard and, most significantly, impartial and fair to everyone. I have just described Judge Elisabeth Tutsch, who is running to retain her position as judge with the Yakima County Superior Court.
Several years ago, Tutsch was appointed a Superior Court commissioner by our Superior Court judges, and more recently she was appointed a judge by our governor. I recommended her appointment to Gov. Inslee, and I recommend her election now. If you have to be in court, Elisabeth Tutsch is the type of judge you want presiding over your case. I strongly urge your support for Judge Elisabeth Tutsch.
JAMES S. BERG
Yakima