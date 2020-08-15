To the editor — Earlier this year, Court Commissioner Elisabeth Tutsch was appointed to a vacant seat on the Yakima County Superior Court. To retain that position, she must now be elected. Her peers report that as a lawyer, court commissioner and Superior Court judge, Tutsch has proved to be well-educated in the law, conscientiously prepared, hard-working, fair-minded, a careful listener, impartial, and notably compassionate. She makes the tough decisions after thorough reviews. As a citizen, these are qualities I want in a judge.
As Tutsch’s friend, there are significant additional reasons why I support her. When she sees weaknesses, she works to problem-solve and address them. For decades, Tutsch has led efforts to improve legal services for individuals and families in this community. She worked diligently to help found Rod’s House, a physical refuge of community support services for our homeless youths in Yakima. She teamed to provide legal aid for women and children served by the YWCA Shelter. She recruited other attorneys to join her in donating pro-bono legal assistance for those who could not afford it. She volunteered regularly in her son’s public school.
Tutsch is a strong community asset, devoted mother, ironman competitor, and wonderful neighbor. Retain Judge Tutsch!
BARBARA GREENBERG
Yakima