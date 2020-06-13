To the editor — I have worked with Vicki Baker for more than 10 years at her business, Yakima Grocery Outlet.
She is an extremely hard worker and a smart business owner. She has, with her husband, Dennis, built a successful business in a competitive industry by running a good operation with providing great customer service. She has great public relations skills and is a pleasure to work with. She is a great leader to have in our community. The county commissioners were right to choose her to replace Mike Leita. Voters would be smart to retain Vicki Baker as a Yakima County commissioner.
CAROL OSBORNE
Moxee