To the editor — I am being killed! I am an 83-year-old senior and I am being killed. Not by the COVID-19 virus but by Washington’s governor. Four months ago, I was healthy and active. I either swam laps or played pickleball most every day of the week. Since March 16, the governor has stopped me from participating in these activities. As a result, my health has suffered immensely.
I know I am not near as able to fight off any kind of virus, disease, or infection as I was before the governor closed all the swimming pools and forced pickleball in Yakima County to cease. Yes, I do other physical things to stay in shape such as walking or working out at home. But this does not provide the degree of fitness that swimming laps or several hours of pickleball provides.
What, I ask, is wrong with swimming laps in a chlorinated pool or playing pickleball outdoors at Franklin Park? Surely there are easy-to develop protocols that would allow these essential activities. Please, Gov. Inslee, let me swim and play so I can boost my immune system to fight off any virus threat. My body is going downhill. Stop killing me.
GARY MILLER
Yakima