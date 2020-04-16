To the editor — Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, many citizens have been advised to stay home and others have no choice due to unemployment and the statewide stay-at-home order. While this is helping reduce the spread of the virus, it has also increased cases of domestic violence within homes in the United States. The domestic violence hotlines have increased calls of 1,800 to 2,000 a day, which is a 55% increase compared with recent weeks. And one must know the fact that over 52% of domestic violence cases in the U.S. involve alcohol. It doesn’t make sense that our government allows the sale of alcohol as essential.
If we as Americans would like to reduce the rise of domestic violence, then one of our first steps to consider is to recognize the sale of alcohol as non-essential.
SYLVERIO SANCHEZ
Granger