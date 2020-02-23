To the editor — I have loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors all my life. I have owned guns all my life and my wife will tell you I have too many. I have subjected myself to 90-day background checks. I am a responsible gun owner and have always treated my right to own guns with respect. So now the liberals want to make me the bad guy. They paint me and everyone like me who is a responsible gun owner as some crazed maniac.
Trust me, I am not the gun owner you need to be worried about. These people who commit mass shootings are not the law-abiding citizens who have gone through background checks and training classes. There are far more people out there like me than there are terrorists, mentally ill, and just plain bad guys.
The politicians promote the idea that all gun owners are bad. Even when there is an incident where an armed citizen stops a crime or a shooting, it is always on the back page if it makes the news at all. We need to have more enforcement of laws and put people who commit crimes with a gun in jail for a long time.
BILL WALLACE
Yakima