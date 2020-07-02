To the editor — Many people in Yakima County are now claiming that their civil rights are impaired when they are asked to wear a mask in public. This is simply nonsense. In fact, of late, all I hear is "my rights" and nothing about "my responsibilities."
While I served in the military, I was told that rank had its privileges, but more important, rank had its responsibilities. As an aircraft commander, I was in charge, but my most important job was being responsible to my crew. All rights are counterbalanced by responsibilities. My comment to those who refuse to wear a mask is to be responsible and wear your damn mask!
RALPH CALL
Yakima